Husband Murdered His Mother, Buried Body In His Bedroom, Wife Admits.

A 38-year-old man was arrested earlier this week in the Indian state of West Bengal for allegedly killing his mother and burying her remains in his bedroom for more than two years.

The guy, known as Sahidul Sheikh, was detained on Tuesday after his estranged wife accused him of killing his 58-year-old mother, Sukran Bibi, in their Burdwan house on January 10, 2019, according to the daily The Times of India.

Sheikh, who has been characterized as irritable, is accused of hitting his mother in the head with a blunt weapon and then strangling her because she wished to take a brief vacation.

“Because no one was present at the time of the murder, [Sheikh] dug up his bedroom floor and buried [Bibi] there. In the story, a senior police official from the Burdwan police station was reported as stating, “Every day since then, he [would]burn incense sticks over the area where his mother was buried.”

Kismat Ali, the victim’s older son, reported her missing to the police station, although authorities had no idea where she had gone at the time.

The alleged crime was discovered after Sheikh’s unnamed wife fled his home in fear and relocated into her father’s home in Bhatar.

Ali went to meet Sheikh’s wife on Tuesday to settle their feud, and she ended up telling Ali about what supposedly occurred to the boys’ mother.

Ali went to the police station that night to report the alleged crime, and police apprehended Sheikh.

Sheikh’s wife said that her husband abused her on a daily basis and threatened to kill and bury her in the same manner that he murdered and buried his mother.

Following a court order, authorities dug up the floor of Sheikh’s bedroom on Wednesday and discovered bones buried there.

According to authorities, the retrieved body parts were taken to a lab for forensic testing and an autopsy.

Authorities say that if Sheikh is found guilty of murder, legal action will be taken against him.

In July, a 56-year-old lady was arrested in Panama City, Florida, for allegedly murdering her husband and then burying the body beneath layers of sheets to conceal the odor.