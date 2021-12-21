Husband May Have Injured Baby Girl While Sleepwalking Before Her Brutal Death, According to Wife

In connection with the death of his four-week-old infant daughter, an Arkansas man faces second-degree murder charges. His wife informed cops that he was alone with the infant and that he may have hurt her while sleepwalking on the day of the event.

Charles Dugan, 26, was arrested last week for the death of his kid, who died as a result of blunt force trauma sustained during the events leading up to her death. According to the New York Post, when the cops met with Dugan, they discovered him revising his narrative on several occasions since the infant’s death on Aug. 29.

Before going to the bathroom, the father told detectives that he put the baby in her crib and propped a bottle of milk in her mouth. According to details disclosed by Sgt. Anthony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Department, he returned about 10 minutes later to discover her “choking” on milk.

Dugan told police that he tried to clear her airway and dial 911, but the call didn’t get through; a neighbor was the one who finally dialed 911. The baby was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The baby had suffered blunt force injuries and shattered ribs, according to postmortem data acquired by the police department three months later. The autopsy’s fresh findings prompted the police department to question the infant’s parents once more. Dugan had another tale to tell the investigators at this point.

The father claimed to have fallen asleep with the child on his chest at some point that day, according to Sgt. Murphy. He then awoke to the sound of a child screaming on the floor and speculated that she had fallen from his chest. Dugan also claimed he wasn’t sure if the child fell on the ground or hit the coffee table near the sofa during the fall. According to Dugan’s account, the infant fell around 30-45 minutes before he put her in her crib, as reported by 5NEWS.

Dugan failed to report the fall to cops earlier, according to Sgt. Murphy, and instead made “a series of self-serving reasons, placing his own interests above the welfare of the child.”

Days later, investigators arrived at the couple’s apartment to determine the distance the infant had fallen. Dugan may have been sleepwalking in the days leading up to their infant’s death, according to the mother. He sleepwalks frequently, she claims, and once attempted to “body smash” her in his sleep.

