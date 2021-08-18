Husband forces wife to have eight abortions and receive 1,500 steroid injections for male child.

A 40-year-old Indian lady has filed a complaint with the police against her husband, who she claims pushed her to have eight abortions and 1,500 steroid injections in order to conceive a male kid.

The horrifying case of domestic abuse occurred in the Indian city of Mumbai, according to a Daily News Analysis article. A report of abuse has been filed, and an investigation has begun.

In 2007, the woman married into a well-educated family, according to the woman. Her spouse and mother-in-law are both lawyers who are financially secure, according to the story.

According to the woman’s lawsuit, she became pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl in 2009. Her husband, however, was unhappy with the girl and insisted on having a boy child “to safeguard his family and possessions,” she added.

In 2011, the woman reported she fell pregnant for the second time. The husband compelled her to abort the pregnancy this time by telling the doctor they didn’t want a kid.

According to the woman, the abuses began to rise after the occurrence.

She claimed she became pregnant eight times after that, each time being forced to abort the pregnancy by her husband because the child was not a male.

The Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994 makes pre-natal sex determination and gender selection unlawful in India.

The woman’s husband, according to sources, then took her to Bangkok for a pre-implantation genetic diagnosis. She was compelled to undergo treatment and surgery in order to determine the embryo’s sex prior to conception. She was obliged to receive over 1,500 hormonal and steroid injections as a result of this.

All of these procedures and treatments, the woman said in her lawsuit, were carried out without her consent, and she was subjected to ongoing physical and mental torture.

A similar incident was reported in the Indian state of Maharastra in June. A man was arrested for reportedly holding his wife hostage since she had not given birth to a boy. The man had been sexually abusing his wife for years, according to police.

The event was discovered after a passerby came upon an SOS message left by the victim outside her home by accident. She claimed she was compelled to have several abortions. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of rape and other offenses under the Indian Penal Code.