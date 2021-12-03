Husband files for divorce after his wife washes his laptop and phone.

In India, a man is seeking a divorce from his wife after she used detergent to clean his laptop and cellphone.

The incident occurred in Bengaluru, in the state of Karnataka in southern India. The woman is said to suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder, a mental illness that causes a person to feel compelled to repeat certain acts in order to overcome fear. According to the Times of India, she has a fixation with cleanliness.

In addition to cleaning the laptop and phone, the 35-year-old lady allegedly kept her husband and two children out of the house for 30 days after her mother died to “deep clean” the house, according to the publication.

The husband, whose name has not been released, allegedly tried meditation to keep his calm but failed. The man was so irritated by his wife’s lack of cleanliness that he decided to call the cops.

The pair married in 2009 and moved to the United Kingdom for the husband’s employment.

The situation began to deteriorate after the wife gave birth to their first kid, according to BS Saraswati, senior counsel at Bengaluru City Police. When her husband arrived home from work, she would make him wash his shoes, clothes, and cell phone.

The couple then returned to the United Kingdom. They went to family counseling sessions, and things started to improve. Following that, the couple welcomed their second child. In the aftermath of the epidemic, the woman’s OCD deteriorated. She is said to have begun washing everything in the house, including spoons, floormats, and even household equipment.

According to Saraswathi, the spouse said in his complaint that the woman bathes more than six times a day and has one unique soap to “clean her bathing soap.”

Saraswathi told the newspaper, “The tipping point came for him recently when she compelled her children to wash their school uniforms, shoes, and bags after they returned home every day.” The kids are now 9 and 11 years old.

The woman was forced to attend three counseling sessions by the cops, but all were in vain. The counselor suggested the woman seek professional counseling, assuming it was a case of OCD. The woman’s cleanliness habits, on the other hand, were deemed “normal” by the counselor. The woman intends to file a police report against her spouse for tormenting her and labeling her actions as strange.