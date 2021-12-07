Husband ‘Doesn’t Want’ Mentally Ill Married Woman Gang-Raped

A 20-year-old lady in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly sexually raped over half a year ago by a gang of men who also apparently recorded the crime, according to her relatives.

According to the girl’s father, the nameless victim had gone to her home in Rampur for the first time since her marriage in July to celebrate a holiday when she was cornered on a cane field and gang-raped by three males.

According to the site, the men taped the sexual assault and threatened the victim to keep quiet about it.

Last Sunday, one of the males posted video of the rape on social media, alerting the woman’s family to the sexual attack.

A case was then filed against the three at a Rampur police station.

“We received the footage of the attack, as well as a written complaint from the woman’s father against three people,” Rampur additional superintendent Sansar Singh was reported as saying.

According to the officer, the three were charged with gang rape under Section 376D of the Indian Penal Code. They were also charged with violating Section 67(a) of the Information Technology Act of 2000 by posting the rape footage on social media.

The woman was asked to provide a statement after the footage was sent to authorities for forensic processing.

According to authorities, a search is presently underway for the three males who have gone missing.

The victim’s father stated, “We want strict action against [the accused].”

The three men, according to the father, “ruined” his daughter’s life, and “even her husband no longer wants to live with her.”

In September, two guys raped a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh and recorded the act, which they later published on social media.

On September 19, the minor victim was taken into a garden in a village under the jurisdiction of the Bhopa police station and raped by two accused men, Shubham and Ashish.

The incident was discovered after a video of the crime went viral on social media.

The two men were arrested after a rape case was filed against them.