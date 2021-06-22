Husband calls pregnant woman’s frantic potty use “disgusting”

When a pregnant woman elected to use a potty on the landing instead of going downstairs for frequent nighttime bathroom breaks, her husband called her “disgusting.”

The heavily pregnant woman, who suffers from back discomfort, explained that she lives in a property with no upstairs toilet and that she had “hit the end of her tether” and “can’t stomach coming downstairs that many times in one night.”

Instead, she bought a ‘small portable potty with a lid,’ which, despite making a significant difference for her, her husband thought was filthy.

Mum, who has been left “gagging” by her husband’s bad habit, insists on a rigorous ensuite rule.

She posted the following on Mumsnet’s Am I Being Unreasonable thread, seeking advice: “Allow me to have it if you want, but please [assist]me. We reside in a house with a toilet/bathroom on the first floor, which is the misery of my existence.

“I’m 33 weeks pregnant and feel like I need to pee every half hour or so these days. For the past few months, I’ve been able to go downstairs every night when I wake up, but I’ve reached the end of my rope. I’m at a loss for words.

“My back hurts, my baby belly is in the way, I’m tired and queasy, and I’m ready to have a baby now. I need to go to the bathroom several times, and I can only go downstairs that many times in one night.

“So, sure, I purchased a small travel potty with a lid, which I use. It’s not in our bedroom because it’s out on the landing, and I swear I empty and clean it first thing in the morning!

“To me, it’s made a huge impact, but DH thinks it’s nasty. I understand that he has every right to believe that, but what would you do if you were in my shoes? AIBU?

“I also nearly fell down the stairs a couple of times because I was half sleepy. We’re currently looking for a home and won’t be making the same mistake of opting for a downstairs bathroom.”

But many mums were horrified at her husbands reaction saying he was ‘pathetic’ and should ‘grow up’.

