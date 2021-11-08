Husband begs his pregnant wife to get up early since she “does basically everything.”

Her husband advised a woman with a fourteen-week-old baby who had recently discovered she was pregnant again to get out of bed early.

After a night of breastfeeding, the mother of two gets up at 7 a.m.

Her spouse, however, who wakes up at 5.45 a.m., would like she get up earlier so she can be ready before he starts getting ready for work.

She stated this on Mumsnet: “I’m on maternity leave right now with [my second child], who is 14 weeks old and breastfed.

“We also have a three-year-old boy who attends nursery two days a week, and I recently discovered, much to my surprise, that I’m pregnant again with [baby number three].

“My spouse works a relatively long shift, leaving the house at 8 a.m. and returning home around 8 p.m. He gets up at 5.45 a.m. with our son.

“His profession isn’t physically demanding, but it does require a lot of travel. He walks the dog in the morning, prepares breakfast for our son, and gets ready.

“I usually get up at 7 a.m., but I’ve been awake for much longer feeding the baby.

“He thinks I should wake up earlier since he says it’s difficult for him to go in the morning if I’m still getting ready, but everything is normally under control. He never complains or expresses dissatisfaction; instead, he simply states that it would.

“Apart from putting out the trash and gardening, I pretty much do everything else, with him helping out when he can. As an example, if he’s around at bath time, he’ll do it while I clean up from dinner, but this isn’t a guarantee.

“He has trouble sleeping through the night, so he currently sleeps in the spare room while I nurse the baby. I don’t mind, to be honest; it gives me more space, but it also means I have to deal with the three-year-old if he wakes up.

“I go to bed about 11 p.m. and nurse the baby between 1-2 a.m. and 3.30-5 a.m.”

The woman said she doesn’t mind doing anything she has to do, but she is fatigued.

