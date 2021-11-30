Husband and in-laws allegedly beat up a woman for taking a nap after lunch.

In the home of her in-laws, a woman’s practice of napping in the afternoon was regarded improper. The 24-year-old woman from Gujarat, India, said that her husband and in-laws battered her for taking a sleep after lunch.

On Sunday, she filed a domestic abuse charge against her husband and in-laws.

After her marriage in 2016, the woman, whose identity has not been revealed, began living with her husband and his parents.

It didn’t take long for squabbles to break out in the household. According to the local daily Times of India, her habit of napping after lunch had become a serious problem.

“They used to make fun of me when I took a nap soon after I got married,” the woman explained. “I couldn’t stay awake in the afternoons because I had a habit of napping after lunch and I used to get up early in the morning.” Her husband and his parents, she claimed, used to physically assault her. She reported the violence when it initially occurred, but she continued to live with her husband when they struck an agreement.

However, the situation in the household did not improve as a result. Even after she gave birth to a kid, the woman said that her husband and his family did not help her. In September 2017, she gave birth to a girl, but instead of supporting her, her family beat her for not having a male child, according to India Today.

“When I was pregnant, my husband and in-laws did not aid me and sent me to my parents’ house,” she alleged.

The woman claimed that her husband and in-laws ejected her from their home in February, and that her husband refused to let her return even after local officials intervened and attempted to address the matter.