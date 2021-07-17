Husband allegedly set fire to a woman after she failed to conceive a child

Her husband and father-in-law allegedly doused her with diesel and set her on fire over her failure to produce children in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The woman, known as Reena, was in critical condition after the alleged attack in Agra’s Nai Basti neighborhood late Sunday, according to The Times of India, which cited the woman’s family. She is being treated at a private hospital in the city’s intensive care unit after being sent by the district hospital in Firozabad.

Reena’s brother, Ashok Kumar, was quoted in The Times of India as saying, “She was beaten up and set flame by her husband and father-in-law.” He added that a neighbor had alerted them of his sister’s plight.

According to Sirsaganj police station house officer Girish Gautam, the relatives of Reena’s husband, Ashu Kushwah, said the woman attempted suicide.

Kushwah’s family claimed the incident was sparked by a disagreement about Reena talking on the phone with a relative, according to the officer.

Reena’s family, on the other hand, said that Kushwah blamed his wife for their 11-year marriage’s inability to conceive a child.

They further stated that Kushwah and his family continued to abuse Reena despite the fact that the true problem was the husband’s low sperm count.

According to Reena’s family, Kushwah was even offered Rs 4 lakh ($5,360) on the condition that he treat her nicely. Despite the dowry, the alleged harassment of Reena continued, according to the family.

A preliminary inquiry found that Reena had a tumultuous relationship with Kushwah and her in-laws for numerous years, according to authorities.

At the Sirsaganj police station, which has jurisdiction over the region where the event reportedly occurred, a first information report (FIR) under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to kill) has been filed against Kushwah, his father Pramod Kumar, and his sister-in-law Sookhi.

Officer Gautam stated that the event is being investigated.