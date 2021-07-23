Husband Accused Of Murder After Finding Pregnant Woman’s Severed Body Parts Buried In Field

The decapitated body of a pregnant woman was discovered buried in a field in India in a horrifying occurrence. Following the finding, the victim’s family claimed she was murdered for dowry by her husband and in-laws.

In the state of Bihar, the woman’s father, Arvind Singh, filed a police case against his daughter’s husband and five other persons for the horrible murder. However, according to News 18 on Thursday, no arrests have been made in the case so yet.

Kajal, the victim, had married Sanjit Kumar on June 27, 2020, and was expecting their first child together. Singh stated that his son-in-law requested more than $5,000 in dowry even after the couple had married, and that they had handed the family $1,000 in February. However, Singh claims that their hunger for money resulted in the death of his child.

When Kajal’s in-laws told her father of her unexpected departure from their house in Nonia Bigha hamlet, the crime was discovered. When Singh’s daughter’s phone number went unanswered, he filed a missing person report with the police, prompting a hunt for the pregnant woman, according to Kashish News. [According to Google Translate]

A dead body with severed parts was discovered buried in a field during the inquiry. The perpetrators of her death also attempted to burn her alive, according to the authorities. Police later determined that the body parts belonged to the missing pregnant woman.

Kumar and four members of his family have been charged with murder, dowry, and other offenses under the Indian Penal Code. An inquiry into the incident is currently underway. When Kajal was killed is still unknown.

Taking or giving dowry has long been illegal in India, according to regulations such as the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961. Despite this, some people, particularly in rural regions, continue to practice it. The country’s long-standing system has resulted in the deaths of several women.

As recently as 2017, India’s National Crime Bureau reported around 7,000 dowry-related deaths each year. According to the report, at least 20 women are killed or forced to commit suicide every day as a result of dowry harassment.