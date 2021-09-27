Hurricane Sam’s Track and Spaghetti Models as Storm Barrels Head for the East Coast

As Hurricane Sam continues to strengthen, the East Coast has been advised to remain vigilant.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in the United States has reported that the “small but ferocious” Category 4 storm has maximum sustained winds of 145 miles per hour.

Despite meteorologists’ confidence that the “big” storm will not approach U.S. coastlines again, they warn that Hurricane Sam could still pose a threat to life in the vicinity.

Hurricane Sam spaghetti models—computer simulations of possible tropical cyclone paths—indicate that the East Coast should keep an eye on the storm.

From the hurricane’s current position several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles, the “formidable” winds can churn up increasingly imposing swells, which are moving towards the East Coast.

Such surges, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski, could bring high waves and heavy surf to the East Coast.

“Rough surf and rip currents are expected to hit much of the eastern coast of the United States later this week,” he warned.

Swimmers might be swept away from the shore by these dangerous rip currents. They are thought to be responsible for about 100 deaths every year in the United States alone.

Sam, which AccuWeather meteorologist Alan Reppert has already classified as “powerful,” is on track to become one of the most massive storms of the 2021 hurricane season.

“Sam is projected to remain a major storm for the next five days,” said Philip Klotzbach, a Colorado State University meteorologist who specializes in seasonal hurricane projections for the Atlantic basin.

“If that happens, it will be the longest-lived significant storm since Matthew (2016) formed on or after September 23.”

9/26 at 8 p.m. EDT: Apart from #Sam, the Atlantic is heating up with three disturbances to keep an eye on. Two systems in the deep Tropics are likely to become depressions mid-to-late week, while the remains of #Peter are southeast of Bermuda with a medium likelihood of re-forming. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB/tW4KeFW0gB/tW4KeFW0gB/tW4Ke pic.twitter.com/wgDU0qcE2I

September 26, 2021 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC Atlantic)

“Sam is now tied with Ida for the greatest sustained winds from a 2021 Atlantic storm to date,” he noted in another Tweet.

Sam is now heading north, which could be important in deciding how dangerous the threat it poses to the Caribbean’s Leeward Islands is.

Even without a direct blow, though, some of the. This is a condensed version of the information.