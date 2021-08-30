Hurricane Ida’s Devastation and Flooding in Louisiana are captured in photographs.

Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, and the state is still suffering the effects of its powerful winds and torrential rainfall, even though it has dropped to a tropical storm.

The photographs and videos below depict Ida’s destructive fury and the massive destruction it left behind.

In Louisiana, more than a million people are without electricity. Early outages were observed, with many of them being caused by downed power lines. The neighborhood was severely impacted by the collapse of an electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish.

Ida’s first mainland target was the parish, which is around 30 miles south of New Orleans. The majority of the damage occurred at night, necessitating the postponement of most search and rescue operations until daylight. The parish is, of course, a challenging environment to work in for such endeavors.

“This is a swampland area with alligators—extremely dangerous conditions. This morning, they had to wait for the sun to rise. They had a plan,” Cynthia Lee, the president of Jefferson Parish, told CNN. “We have crews on the way to clear the roads. We’ll have boats and high-water vehicles. Our first responders are prepared to take action. “All they needed was some daylight to perform their best work.”

Louisiana’s highways were immediately submerged in water.

Tropical Storm Ida was heading northward across southeastern Mississippi, according to a National Hurricane Center statement issued Monday morning. However, dangerous storm surges and flash flooding are expected to continue in parts of southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and southern Alabama, according to the report.

The hurricane center’s aerial video shows imagery from inside the storm’s eye.

The hurricane center's aerial video shows imagery from inside the storm's eye.

The inside of Hurricane Ida's eye, as seen in video from the National Hurricane Center in the United States. The study team is aboard a P3 aircraft, which was originally designed for surveillance by the US Navy.