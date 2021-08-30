Hurricane Ida wreaks havoc on Louisiana hospitals, forcing some patients to evacuate.

Hospitals in Louisiana have been compelled to evacuate some of its patients as a result of Hurricane Ida’s strong winds and heavy rains, since power outages jeopardize the usage of ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

Several hospitals in Hurricane Ida-affected areas said they planned to relocate their patients to safer areas on Monday if the weather allowed it. Ochsner Health, the state’s largest hospital system, opted to evacuate a smaller facility in St. Charles Parish ahead of schedule, according to president and CEO Warner Thomas.

About 15 of the hospital system’s hospitals are in locations that could be damaged by Ida, according to officials, and patients with special medical needs were relocated from tiny, rural hospitals to larger facilities. In well under three hours, 35 patients were transferred to different hospitals, according to Thomas.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The roof of the Lady of the Sea General Hospital in Lafourche Parish, close to where Ida made ashore, was severely damaged. “At this time, all patients and employees are unharmed; nonetheless, our facility has incurred substantial damage,” hospital CEO Karen Collins wrote in a Facebook message. The phone system at the hospital was down.

In an email, state health department spokeswoman Aly Neel said, “They will evacuate their small number of patients once it is safe to do so.” The number of patients involved could not be determined right away.

Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, another Lafourche Parish hospital, reported a partial generator failure to the state. A representative for Gov. John Bel Edwards, Christina Stephens, stated the facility “had not lost all necessary power.” She stated that some patients were sent to another area of the hospital, and that the state health department was collaborating with the hospital.

Ida hit just as hospitals and intensive care units across Louisiana were overflowing with patients from the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was driven by the extremely contagious delta variant and poor vaccination rates.

New cases in Louisiana increased from a few hundred per day in the spring and early summer to thousands per day by late July. More than 2,400 COVID-19 patients are in Louisiana hospitals, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said the state is in a crisis. This is a condensed version of the information.