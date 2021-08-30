Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on New Orleans’ historic jazz venue, the Karnofsky Shop.

Hurricane Ida damaged a landmark New Orleans building where a teenage Louis Armstrong once worked—and which some claim helped establish his career.

The depth of the destruction is shown in a video provided to Twitter by Jack Royer, an anchor for WIAT-TV, a New Orleans television news station. A mass of debris now stands where the Karnofsky Tailor Shop and Residence once stood. The structure was steeped with jazz history.

The Karnofsky Shop, a renowned New Orleans music shop, and a mural of jazz legends next door were both destroyed by the storm.

The Karnofsky family opened the store in 1913. They not only recruited Armstrong to work on their coal and rubbish wagons, but they also gave him a place to stay. According to the National Park Service, he would frequently share meals with them and they also helped him start his career by lending him money for his first cornet.

According to the park service, Armstrong was arrested near the site in 1912 and sent to the Colored Waif’s Home, where he joined a band and began to play his cornet more seriously.

According to the park service, their son, Morris Karnofsky, went on to create New Orleans’ first jazz record store, Morris Music, which was situated at several addresses on South Rampart Street.

The National Register of Historic Places recognizes the business.

It was a “major loss,” according to the Music and Culture Coalition of New Orleans, a local group.

On Twitter, the Louis Armstrong House Museum called it as “heartbreaking.”

Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane over the weekend before fading. At least one person has died in the storm by Monday morning, a 60-year-old man from Ascension Parish who was struck by a fallen tree. There were over a million people left.