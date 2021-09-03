Hurricane Ida Survey Schedule for Joe Biden’s Visit to New Orleans

Today (September 3), President Joe Biden will travel to New Orleans and other sections of Louisiana to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ida, which hit the state on August 29.

Biden also authorized a major disaster declaration for Louisiana, allowing affected residents in many parishes throughout the state to receive government assistance.

“Tomorrow, I’ll be flying to Louisiana to visit with Governor John Bel Edwards, as well as the parish presidents and mayors, and the local leaders representing the afflicted areas,” the president said in a speech Thursday addressing Hurricane Ida response operations.

“My message to everyone affected is: We’re all in this together,” Biden concluded. The entire country is here to assist.”

According to the president, the governor assured him that his visit would “not hinder recovery activities on the ground.”

Democratic New Orleans Rep. Troy Carter is expected to meet with Biden on Friday, according to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser in Louisiana.

“We are glad that the president appreciates the necessity of viewing the damage firsthand throughout the state of Louisiana,” Carter added.

“[The president’s] quick response illustrates his commitment to Build Back Better,” Carter said.

Hurricane Ida Survey Schedule by Biden

The president’s visit was confirmed on September 1 by the White House, but no further information have been released. The White House has been contacted by this website for confirmation of the president’s exact itinerary.

According to The Associated Press, the following are some of the activities slated to take place during Biden’s visit:

Biden will receive a briefing from local leaders at 2:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. CDT).

3:35 p.m. ET (2:35 p.m. CDT): President Barack Obama will give a tour of a neighborhood in LaPlace, Louisiana, as part of the New Orleans metropolitan area’s response to Hurricane Ida.

He’ll take an aerial tour of the hurricane devastation at 4:55 p.m. ET (3:55 p.m. CDT) from the Port of South Louisiana Executive Regional Airport.

Biden will arrive in Lafourche Parish at 5:40 p.m. ET (4:40 p.m. CDT) via South Lafourche Leonard Miller Jr. Airport.

The president will meet with local leaders from impacted towns in Galliano, in the Bayou Lafourche area of Lafourche Parish, at 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. CDT).

at 6:40 p.m. ET (5:40 p.m. CDT) This is a condensed version of the information.