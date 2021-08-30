Hurricane Ida shifts the Mississippi River’s flow and knocks out power in New Orleans.

Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, reversed the Mississippi River’s flow and knocked out power in New Orleans. Despite the fact that the hurricane has weakened since landfall, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a “life-threatening situation” warning for the territories bordering St. John Baptist Parish and St. Charles Parish owing to 6 to 10 inches of rain and storm surges.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood warning for Hammond, Tickfaw, and Ponchatoula until 1 a.m. ET, advising citizens to seek higher ground. President Joe Biden also approved Louisiana’s request for a major federal disaster declaration, allowing federal funds to be made available to help individuals and businesses recover from the storm’s consequences.

According to preliminary data from the US Geological Survey, Ida momentarily reversed the Mississippi River’s flow in the area around Belle Chase, flooding streets, submerging vehicles, and flipping several trucks.

Officials in New Orleans say the city’s power has been turned off. Entergy, the energy company, announced that the whole city of New Orleans is without power, with generators providing the only source of power. It was stated that power would not be restored until Sunday night.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Ida has began moving northward “over southern Louisiana” in its 10 p.m. CDT update. In some sections of southeastern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center warned of “catastrophic storm surge, severe gusts, and flash flooding.”

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday with sustained winds of 150 mph. Ida now has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 km/h), according to the latest reports. Through Monday evening, Ida is anticipated to bring heavy rain to southeast Louisiana, southwestern Alabama, and coastal Mississippi, as well as “considerable flooding” to sections of the Mid-Atlantic, Tennessee Valley, Upper Ohio Valley, Lower Mississippi Valley, and Central Appalachians.