Hurricane Ida rendered Louisiana Island uninhabitable, causing extensive damage to all structures.

The Associated Press reported that during Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, every building on the barrier island of Grand Isle was devastated.

During a press conference, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng stated that the area is now “uninhabitable.” According to the Associated Press, Sheng also stated that the island’s levee system had multiple breaks and that there was a strong stench of natural gas in the region.

The destruction on Grand Isle comes as many people in Louisiana and Mississippi strive to recover from Hurricane Ida’s devastation. Thousands of miles of electricity lines, hundreds of substations, and an important transmission tower were knocked out by 150 mph winds throughout both states, knocking out more than 1 million homes and businesses.

The Associated Press said that 25,000 utility workers were attempting to fix the damage, but it might be weeks before power is restored.

Louisiana citizens hurried for food, gas, water, and comfort from the searing heat as thousands of line workers worked to restore power and officials promised to set up more stations where people could get free meals and cool down, still hurting from the flooding and damage left by Hurricane Ida.

Early Wednesday, there was a ray of light when Entergy stated that its technicians had switched “power on for certain customers in Eastern New Orleans.” Hundreds of thousands of people were still affected by power and water disruptions, with many of them having no way to receive help right away.

“I don’t have access to a vehicle. “I don’t have a choice but to stay,” Charles Harris, 58, said Tuesday as he looked for a place to eat in a New Orleans area where Hurricane Ida had snapped utility poles and brought down power lines two days before.

Harris claimed the heat was starting to wear him down because he didn’t have access to a generator. Forecasters said the combination of high temperatures and humidity may make it feel like 106 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday in New Orleans and the rest of the region, which was under a heat advisory.

Officials in New Orleans designated seven locations where residents may have a meal and sit in air conditioning. In addition, the city used 70 transit buses.