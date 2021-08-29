Hurricane Ida is moving too fast for New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to issue an evacuation order.

Hurricane Ida’s quick approach to Louisiana, said to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell (D), means mandatory evacuation and contraflow warnings “would not work.”

Mayor Cantrell stated the Category 4 hurricane’s swift approach to the city made it impossible for her to issue an effective mandatory evacuation order.

According to WDSU, Governor John Bel Edwards (D) of Louisiana and the National Weather Service warned Mayor Cantrell that a contraflow order would not work since there was not enough time to implement it by the time Ida made ashore.

While speaking with the station, she explained why she did not issue a mandatory evacuation order or a contraflow, a traffic control tactic in which all lanes of traffic go in the same way.

“It wouldn’t work,” Mayor Cantrell stated. We are unable to do so due to a lack of time.”

“As it relates to a category, it really does depend on the time, and the state decides whether or not you apply contraflow,” Mayor Cantrell said in reaction to her decision to make evacuations voluntary.

“However, when you consider the frequency of these storms, Ida is no different. We’ve seen this and have been discussing it, particularly in light of the season we had in 2020. Even Michael comes to mind when I consider how quickly and unexpectedly everything happened. There isn’t enough time to evacuate tens of thousands of people. People trapped on the interstate are the worst possible scenario.”

“The City of New Orleans has ordered for a mandatory evacuation for communities located beyond the levee system, including Lake Catherine, Irish Bayou, and Venetian Isles,” Mayor Cantrell wrote in a message emailed to residents on Saturday afternoon. Those who live in those areas must go immediately.”

“The City is also calling for a voluntary evacuation for all of Orleans Parish residents inside the levee system,” according to the latest advisory viewed by This website. Inside the levees, dangerous winds and rain pose a severe threat, and extensive, long-term power disruptions are probable. Residents who choose to shelter in place should get started on their preparations as soon as possible. It is now legal to park on neutral ground and on sidewalks.”

Mayor Cantrell went on to say that the city is now and has been prepared for a post-storm response.