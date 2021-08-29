Hurricane Ida is expected to be the most powerful storm to hit Louisiana since the 1850s, according to the governor, who has advised locals to flee.

Hurricane Ida is expected to be one of the most powerful storms to hit Louisiana in nearly 170 years, according to the state’s governor.

Today (Sunday), the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which killed over 1,800 people, Ida is expected to make landfall in the afternoon or evening.

LaToya Cantrell, the mayor of New Orleans, urged residents to leave their houses as soon as possible.

“If you’re willfully fleeing our city, this is the moment to leave,” she remarked. You must do so right away. If you’re going to ride it out, make sure you’re prepared to hunker down.”

Ida, according to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, will be “one of the most powerful storms to strike anyplace in Louisiana since at least the 1850s.”

He cautioned that the hurricane’s path might extend 150 miles east and west of its center.

More than 4,000 troops of the Louisiana National Guard have already been activated, with another 5,000 expected to be ready by the time the hurricane strikes the state.

The governor responded, “You really only have a few more hours to prepare.” “Wherever you sleep tonight, you must be prepared to weather the storm, and the storm will be severe.”

Cantrell ordered a mandatory evacuation of all places beyond the city’s flood protection system in New Orleans, and advised other citizens to do the same.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Centre foresee a severe storm surge of 10 to 15 feet.

The surge, along with gusts of up to 150 miles per hour, could make some areas of south-east Louisiana “uninhabitable” for weeks or months, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans.

Parts of at least seven Louisiana parishes, as well as the cities of Grande Isle and Port Fourchon, have been warned to evacuate. Six parishes were ordered to evacuate voluntarily.

Residents in low-lying areas should escape quickly before the hurricane comes, according to Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, because the predicted surge is “unsurvivable.”

Anyone who cannot survive without power for days or possibly weeks owing to a medical condition should evacuate now, according to Sarah Babcock, Jefferson Parish’s chief administrative assistant.

