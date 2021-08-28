Hurricane Ida has prompted a hurricane warning for the US Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Ida is expected to make landfall in the southern United States.

The weather front emerged in the Caribbean Sea yesterday, according to USA Today, and analysts warn that it could quickly strengthen into one of the biggest storms of the Atlantic hurricane season.

According to an AccuWeather report, the system is headed for the US Gulf Coast, but conditions appear to be favorable for the storm to bring severe weather to inland areas as well. Parts of Tennessee already hurting from devastating floods, according to senior meteorologist Dan Kottlowski, are at risk of further severe rain.

Mr Kottlowski said that the storm will be “perhaps the strongest storm of the season thus far.” It could make landfall as a hurricane by the end of the weekend, leaving little time for anyone in its path to prepare or escape.

“The latest track projection from the hurricane centre shows the storm – which will most likely be Hurricane Ida – making landfall along the Louisiana coast,” according to an Alabama Media Group story. With gusts of 110 mph, it may be close to Category 3 strength at that point.”

While Ida had sustained winds of only about 40 mph as storm developed near Jamaica yesterday evening, its path was slated to travel over warm Gulf of Mexico water.

The National Hurricane Center predicted that the system will “rapidly intensify” yesterday afternoon (Thursday). The Hurricane Centre predicts the system would be “at or near major hurricane intensity” when it reaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday.

Hurricane Grace made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Mexico’s Gulf Coast earlier this month, according to USA Today, but Mr Kottlowski believes this latest system has the potential to do more damage due to its potential inland repercussions in the US.

“There is an increasing potential of life-threatening storm surge, devastating hurricane-force winds, and heavy rains Sunday and Monday, especially along the coast of Louisiana,” the National Hurricane Center warned.

On this day 16 years ago, Hurricane Katrina made landfall as a Category 3 storm in Louisiana and Mississippi. Nearly 2,000 people were believed to have killed as a result of Katrina, and the damage was estimated to be in the billions of dollars.