Hurricane Ida has left over 1 million people without power in Louisiana.

After Hurricane Ida roared across the state, destroying buildings, uprooting trees, and knocking out power lines, more than a million people in Louisiana were still without power Monday morning.

According to PowerOutage.us, over 1,042,398 consumers are still without power across the state, with the majority of outages occurring in southeastern Louisiana. Nearly all of the customers tracked in several sections of the state, including New Orleans, Plaquemines, and Terrebonne parishes, are without power.

Over 80% of 14 counties are estimated to be without power, according to the power outage monitor. Meanwhile, over 130,000 people in neighboring Mississippi were without power by Monday morning.

An electrical transmission tower crashed into the Mississippi River in New Orleans as Ida’s winds hit with enormous power on Sunday night, producing a widespread blackout.

Entergy Because of Ida’s “catastrophic intensity,” all eight transmission lines that carry power to New Orleans were out of service on Sunday, according to Louisiana, one of the state’s energy providers. Generators were the only source of electricity in New Orleans late Sunday, according to the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Entergy warned on Sunday that some customers in the hurricane’s path could be without power for up to three weeks. However, it is likely to be restored sooner for 90% of clients. Over 850,000 customers in New Orleans alone are without power, according to the business.

Several of the sewage pump stations owned by the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board (SWB) lost power, increasing the risk of sewer backups in residences.

“Those residents who still have electricity are urged to reduce the amount of wastewater leaving their houses by not running the dishwasher or washing the clothes. “Until the storm passes and it is safe for us to make evaluations, these stations will be out of service,” SWB New Orleans tweeted Sunday.

