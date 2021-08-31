Hurricane Ida: A Louisiana man is missing after being attacked by an alligator in floodwaters.

After an alligator attacked him in his flooded shed during Hurricane Ida, a Louisiana man was reported missing.

The alligator attacked the 71-year-old victim’s husband and tore his arm off at the couple’s house in Slidell on Monday, according to USA Today. The family’s shed, which is just across Lake Pontchartrain, was inundated and was under several feet of water as a result of Hurricane Ida’s surge.

The man’s wife was inside when she heard a noise and ran outside to witness her husband being attacked by a huge gator, according to the story.

She managed to move her husband away from the gator in flooding at first. She then ran inside to fetch first aid, but she soon realized her husband’s injuries were too severe, so she returned outside.

Her husband was nowhere to be found when she returned. The man’s body has yet to be discovered, and authorities are conducting an investigation.

Officials had expressed worries earlier in the day about the potential risks and threats that alligators represent to first responders and residents.

According to CNN, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said, “This is a location with a lot of swampland, alligators, and very dangerous situations.”

“Our first responders are prepared. They just needed daylight to do their best work,” she explained, noting that floodwaters in some sections reached chest height or even reached the top of the roof.

Since touching down, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a category 4 hurricane, bringing with it fierce winds and heavy rain. Although it has subsequently weakened, the storm has been officially blamed for two deaths.

Alligator attacks during or after a cyclone are uncommon. “They immediately seek refuge. In a 2019 interview with the Florida-Times Union, University of Florida conservation biologist Joe Wasilewski said, “They have burrows or caves they call home, usually under mud or canal, and believe me, the first thing they are going to do is go into those burrows and caves, which they can stay in for weeks with no problem.”

In a similar occurrence, a 60-year-old man was sent to the hospital after an alligator bit him on the left arm in a highly wooded part of a Florida park. After seeing the victim lying beside the path, a good Samaritan phoned 911 and rescued him.