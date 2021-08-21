Hurricane Henri’s Storm Path and Predicted Rainfall Totals for the Historic Long Island and New England Storm

It’s been 30 years since a true hurricane hit Long Island, New York, or the New England states, and now Hurricane Henri appears prepared to bring possibly catastrophic and awful weather to the region.

According to the latest estimated route from the National Hurricane Center, the storm is expected to maintain hurricane intensity as it strikes the Southern shore of Long Island at 8 a.m. Sunday, after developing to a Category 1 storm with sustained gusts of 75 mph on Saturday morning. As it hits the Southern Connecticut shoreline about 8 p.m. Sunday, it is anticipated to deteriorate to a tropical storm once more. On Monday and Tuesday, the storm is likely to weaken more before making an Eastern turn as it travels over New England.

The storm is forecast to bring dangerous storm surge to the beaches of Long Island, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, as well as Hurricane and Tropical Storm conditions such as high winds and heavy rainfall, as well as the possibility of flash floods in the affected areas. The storm could dump 6-10 inches of rain on Central Long Island, with 4-6 inches in other parts of the state, including Western Connecticut and Massachusetts. More Eastern locations, including all of Rhode Island, could see anything from 1-4 inches of rain.

There are various hurricane and tropical storm watches and warnings in effect throughout the area, as well as flash flood warnings and watches.

According to CNBC, the storm’s center is projected to approach Connecticut mid-afternoon on Sunday, while there’s still a chance it may impact Long Island or another portion of southern New England.

Regardless of where the storm makes landfall, it will be a historic event for the region, which hasn’t been touched by a hurricane since Hurricane Bob in 1991. As a Category 2 storm, it hit the beach.

Superstorm Sandy, which wreaked havoc on the New Jersey shoreline, New York City, and western Long Island in 2012, was the most recent big storm to hit New York. By the time it was over, the storm had cost $74.1 billion in damages and killed 72 people in the United States.

PSE&G, which distributes electricity to Long Island, issued a warning to residents on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Henri's arrival.