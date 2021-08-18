Hurricane Grace Forms, Becoming the Season’s Second Hurricane.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Grace was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it reached Mexico on Wednesday morning (NHC).

Grace is expected to remain a hurricane overnight as it passes over the Yucatán Peninsula, and it should still be a hurricane when it makes landfall in mainland Mexico late Friday.

Grace, the second storm of the 2021 Atlantic season following Elsa in early July, is projected to dump up to a foot of rain on the Yucatán Peninsula.

Grace slammed into the Cayman Islands on Wednesday, bringing torrential rain and 75 mph winds after already soaking earthquake-ravaged Haiti, delaying search and rescue efforts.

Tropical Depression Fred was still churning through the eastern United States as Grace formed into a hurricane. Fred made landfall as a tropical storm in Florida, and tornadoes were reported in Georgia and North Carolina as a result of it.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at least one man died as a result of Fred when his automobile hydroplaned near Panama City, Florida, Monday night and overturned into a ditch.

Although Fred’s winds have slowed down significantly, the storm is still dumping enough rain to pose a substantial flood threat in parts of Pennsylvania and New York, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Meanwhile, as it makes its way over the Yucatán Peninsula, Hurricane Grace is likely to weaken. Forecasters warned it might develop strength before striking central Mexico this weekend, with winds of up to 85 mph possible.

Grace should lose part of its intensity until it approaches the mountains of central Mexico, according to the NHC.

Grace could be followed by the following hurricane. Tropical Storm Henri, which is now gathering strength in the Atlantic Ocean, might become a hurricane, according to forecasters.

Although Henri is currently too far out at sea to be predicted, the NHC forecast track shows that sections of New England may be hit. As of Wednesday morning, the storm was roughly 190 miles southwest of Bermuda, with maximum winds of 65 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Henri could become a hurricane as early as Friday, and Cape Cod could be affected by the storm by the weekend.

“Swells are likely to grow along much of the east coast of the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.