Hurricane Elsa wreaks havoc on the eastern Caribbean.

Elsa has intensified into the Atlantic season’s first hurricane, wreaking havoc on the eastern Caribbean, forcing officials to close schools, businesses, and airports.

Barbados was pummeled by heavy rains and winds as the Category 1 hurricane approached the islands of St Vincent and the Grenadines, which are still reeling from recent huge volcanic eruptions.

Elsa was about 75 miles east of St Vincent, traveling west-northwest at 28 miles per hour.

According to the National Hurricane Centre in Miami, it had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

St Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves warned, “That level of continuous wind may blow down a lot of buildings and create a lot of damage.”

“I’m begging you to listen to me. This hurricane is not to be taken lightly. This isn’t the time to be a knucklehead.”

Barbados, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines were all under hurricane warnings.

The storm was expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the Dominican Republic and Haiti before falling to tropical storm force and perhaps headed toward Florida by early Tuesday.

Authorities in St Vincent have opened hundreds of shelters and warned residents to flee if they live near a valley due to the potential of flash flooding, mudslides, and lahars, particularly in the northern half of the island, where the La Soufriere volcano is located.

“Do not put off going to a shelter until it is too late,” Mr Gonsalves advised.

He said 94 shelters are operational, less than in recent years since 2,000 people remain in other shelters as a result of huge volcanic explosions that started in early April.

Martinique, the Dominican Republic’s southern coast from Cabo Engano to the Haitian border, and the entire coast of Haiti were all under tropical storm warnings.

Grenada, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Dominica, and Jamaica were all under a tropical storm watch, while Haiti's southern region was under a hurricane watch.