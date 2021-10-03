Huntington Beach Oil Spill Could Be a ‘Ecological Disaster’ According to the Mayor.

The mayor of Huntington Beach has described a massive oil spill off the coast as a “possible ecological calamity.”

Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr announced at a press conference on Saturday that an offshore oil production project had released 126,000 gallons into the lagoon.

“We want the community to know that as a city, we’ve been working with our federal, state, and county partners to mitigate the damage that could be a potential ecological disaster,” Carr told reporters, according to KABC.

She went on to say that the spill was reported to the US Coast Guard at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and that some of the oil had made its way to the Talbert Marshlands and the Santa Ana River Trail.

Officials in Huntington Beach stopped the water between Beach Boulevard and Brookhurst Street, according to KABC, and warned that the oil might reach Newport Beach.

“Due to the reported oil slick off the coast, we will be closing the ocean from the Santa Ana River jetty to the pier,” a representative for the City of Huntington Beach said in a tweet earlier today.

The oil leak is being managed by the US Coast Guard, according to an earlier tweet from the City of Huntington Beach.

As a result of the recent incident, day three of the Pacific Airshow has been canceled, according to city officials.

“Currently, the oil slick plume is an estimated 5.8 nautical miles long and runs from the Huntington Beach Pier down towards Newport Beach,” a city spokesperson stated in a lengthy statement posted to the city’s Facebook page on Sunday.

In the statement, the representative went on to explain why the Pacific Airshow was canceled, saying that the incident “demanded immediate and vigorous response.”

“As a coastal community that appreciates our ecological assets, Huntington Beach has deployed all required and available resources to avert substantial environmental deterioration as a result of the spill,” the statement said.

"The decision was made by in order to assist clean-up coordination activities and given the potential health implications of the current situation.