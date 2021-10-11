Huntington Beach, California, will reopen eight days after an oil spill was reported off the coast.

Officials confirmed Sunday night that Huntington Beach, California, will reopen eight days after an offshore oil spill was reported.

After water quality tests revealed no measurable amounts of oil-related pollutants in the ocean water, city and state beaches in Huntington Beach will reopen, but officials are advising tourists to avoid places that smell like oil and to avoid touching oil-covered things that wash ashore.

The city of Huntington Beach and California State Parks released a statement eight days after an undersea pipeline leaked crude oil into ocean waters off the coast of Southern California, announcing the reopening on Monday.

The news will undoubtedly please surfers and beachgoers like Richard Beach, who returned to the waves on his bodyboard in Huntington Beach on Sunday, only to be chased off by lifeguards on jet skis. He walked back across the beach, passing hazmat personnel removing the sand of sticky, black blobs that had washed up after the incident.

“The ocean is amazing,” Beach, 69, said. “It’s clear all the way down.” Last week’s oil leak in Huntington Beach and nearby coastal neighborhoods left at least 25,000 gallons (95,000 liters) and no more than 132,000 gallons (500,000 liters) of oil in the water, according to officials. It was triggered by a leak in a pipeline owned by Houston-based Amplify Energy that transports crude from offshore oil platforms to the coast, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) off the coast.

A day after people noticed a petroleum odor in the vicinity, the spill was confirmed on October 2. Officials believe the pipeline was likely damaged by a ship’s anchor several months to a year before it ruptured, and they are investigating the cause. It’s unclear when the pipeline’s slim 13-inch (33-centimeter) crack began spilling oil.

By the Huntington Beach pier, where workers scoured the beach for tar on Sunday, there was no scent of oil and the sand appeared to be mostly clear.

Local officials, on the other hand, are concerned about the spill's environmental impact on wetlands, animals, and the economy. Few people were present because the ocean was off limits in the town known as Surf City USA.