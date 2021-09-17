Hunter Brittain, a teen, was shot by an ex-deputy, sheriff’s who was charged with manslaughter.

On Friday, a former sheriff’s deputy in Arkansas was charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a white teenager, who is now the focus of national civil rights activists.

If convicted of the shooting death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain, Michael Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office, faces up to ten years in jail.

Davis shot the boy during a traffic check on Arkansas Highway 89 near an auto repair business on June 23. Jesse Brittain, the teen’s uncle, told reporters that he was pleased with the accusations, but that he would have preferred something more serious.

After the announcement, he told reporters, “This is something.” “We’ll take this and see what else [Phillips] has to say, and maybe this will stick,” she said. He won’t be an officer any longer, and he won’t be able to kill any more children.”

According to the arrest document, Davis told detectives that he shot Brittain in the neck during the traffic stop after the adolescent reached into the rear of his truck and refused to comply with his demands to reveal his hands. Brittain was carrying a container containing antifreeze, according to his relatives, and no evidence of firearms was found in or around the truck, according to the affidavit.

A passenger with Brittain said he and the teen were working on Brittain’s truck’s transmission. Davis never told the boy to display his hands, the passenger told detectives.

Davis’ lawyer did not respond to a message left for him on Friday morning.

Davis, a white man, was fired in July by Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley for failing to turn on his body camera until after the shooting. There is no footage from the incident, only the aftermath, according to Staley.

As Phillips announced the charge, several members of Brittain’s family and friends exclaimed, “Thank you, Jesus!” A bond hearing for Davis will be place on Monday, according to Phillips.

Reverend Al Sharpton and two attorneys representing George Floyd’s family paid tribute to Brittain. They claimed the teen’s death demonstrated the importance of racial unity in efforts to improve police policies. Brittain’s family and friends have held regular protests outside the sheriff’s office in Lonoke County, requesting more information about the incident.

