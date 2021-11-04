Hungary’s government admits to using spyware to target journalists and businesspeople.

According to the Associated Press, a senior Hungarian official admitted that the government employed strong spyware to eavesdrop on companies, journalists, and even an opposition leader.

Lajos Kosa, Hungary’s interior minister, admitted to journalists that the country’s interior ministry had purchased the military-grade spyware Pegasus. Kosa is the head of the Committee on Defense and Law Enforcement in parliament.

NSO Group, a company based in Israel, created the system. It’s the first time a Hungarian government official has admitted to using malware, which has been in the spotlight since a July 2021 probe showed that Pegasus was used in Hungary.

At least ten lawyers, an undisclosed number of journalists, and a politician were among those targeted.

The use of the Pegasus program, according to Kosa, did not include any criminal behavior. Officials had to get authorization from the courts or the Ministry of Justice before using them, he said.

The use of Pegasus against journalists comes after the European Union accused Hungary’s right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban of increasingly controlling the country’s media. According to the Associated Press, his critics claim that he is leading the country closer to “increasingly autocratic governance.”

NSO Group will face export restrictions, according to the Biden administration.

Malware infiltrates phones to collect personal and location data as well as manipulate the phone’s microphones and cameras without the user’s knowledge.

Following investigations by the Hungarian investigative journalism outlet Direkt36, it appears that the software was used to target at least two publishers of government-critical media, as well as a former state secretary.

Opposition lawmakers, on the other hand, have demanded an investigation into the government’s use of Pegasus, claiming that the findings of two special committee sessions investigating the case—including Thursday’s meeting of the Committee on Defense and Law Enforcement—had been classified by the ruling party until 2050.

The government’s refusal to confirm or deny whether it was responsible for the spying was “of great concern for the European Parliament,” according to a spokeswoman for an EU fact-finding delegation to Hungary, who told journalists in October that there was “a clear sign that it was done by the government itself.”

On Thursday, though, Kosa told reporters that he saw no cause to protest to the government's use of Pegasus.