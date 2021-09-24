Hungary’s Foreign Minister describes the EU’s decision to cut funding over the LGBT promotion law as “blackmail.”

According to the Associated Press, Hungary’s foreign minister reacted angrily to the European Union’s decision to levy financial penalties in response to a contentious LGBT bill.

Peter Szijjarto said that the EU’s executive committee withholding billions in economic recovery funding meant for Hungary was “blackmail” and “purely political.”

“Because we are an independent country, a sovereign nation, we do not compromise on these issues. And no one, even the European Commission, should use blackmail to force us to change our policies,” Szijjarto said in an interview with the Associated Press.

According to the EU, the law infringes on LGBT people’s fundamental rights. The law, which was passed in June, makes it unlawful to advocate or portray sex reassignment or homosexuality to youngsters under the age of 18 in media content, as well as tougher pedophilia penalties. The law, according to critics, conflates pedophilia and homosexuality, stigmatizing sexual minorities.

Szijjarto defended the bill, claiming that it was intended to protect minors from pedophilia and “gay propaganda.”

Szijjarto stated, “We will not make concessions for the future of our children.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The measures were vehemently opposed by the majority of European leaders. If Hungary’s right-wing prime leader, Viktor Orban, refuses to abide by the EU’s common ideals, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has suggested that his country leave the bloc.

The spat is the latest in a long-running dispute with the EU over what it perceives as a systematic attack on democratic values in Hungary, including alleged corruption, media consolidation, and increased political influence over state institutions and the judiciary.

Last year, the EU passed a regulation linking funding payments to member states’ conformity with rule-of-law criteria, a step Hungary’s government vehemently opposed, arguing that it was a way to punish nations that deviated from Western Europe’s liberal consensus.

Several prominent American conservatives who recently visited Hungary and praised Orban’s tough immigration policies and disregard for EU standards have dismissed the EU’s concerns about Hungary’s departure from democratic values. Former US Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a conference in Budapest on Thursday on family values and demography, two themes that are crucial to Hungary’s conservative politics.

“One method (to. This is a condensed version of the information.