Hungary will reject Afghan refugees and will not make citizens pay for the United States’ “flawed” decisions.

According to the Associated Press, Hungary’s right-wing government would not make its citizens pay for the United States’ “flawed geopolitical judgment” by allowing Afghan refugees into the nation.

Hungary’s foreign ministry’s state secretary, Levente Magyar, told MTI that the country would not admit refugees “without any form of constraints.”

Hungary constructed a fence along its southern border in 2015 to keep refugees from the Middle East and Africa out. The fence, according to Magyar, will help deter a future influx of Afghan migrants, but they are eager to assist individuals who acted as translators for Hungarian forces.

Afghans should be free to leave the country if they so desire, according to a joint declaration signed by more than 60 countries. Only Hungary and Bulgaria did not sign the statement in the European Union.

The United Nations Refugee Agency has had “pretty productive” meetings with the Taliban.

The president of the United Nations refugee agency says his organization’s recent interactions with the Taliban, Afghanistan’s new rulers, have been “pretty constructive,” and that humanitarian aid teams will remain in the country to assist those in need after the Kabul government was overthrown.

UNHCR conversations with the Taliban, according to UNHCR High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, “may at times be tough.”

Grandi said in an interview at UNHCR headquarters in Geneva that the agency would continue to push for respect for the rights of women and girls, who faced strict rules and bans on school education, for example, when the Taliban ruled the country before being driven out in 2001 by a US-led international coalition.

Grandi acknowledged that the majority of the recent displacement has occurred within Afghanistan, but urged neighboring nations to maintain their borders open and accept any migrants who might flee in the future. He said that 500,000 individuals had been internally displaced this year, the “great majority” of whom have been uprooted in the last few weeks.

He said that before the Taliban’s forces rushed into cities in recent weeks, UNHCR and allies had been in communication with Taliban officials in rural areas. The majority of recent interactions have focused on topics such as security and safety at UNHCR and partner facilities.

The United Nations has called for an urgent halt to the violence in Afghanistan.

