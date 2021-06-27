Hungary has being pressured by EU leaders to repeal ‘discriminatory’ regulations.

Several European Union leaders have stated that prejudice in the 27-nation bloc will not be accepted, setting the stage for a tense conference over new laws in Hungary that would prohibit broadcasting LGBT-related content to children and teenagers.

The bill was passed by Hungary’s parliament last week, but it still needs to be signed by the president to become law. It makes it illegal to show anything about homosexuality or sex reassignment in school sex education programs, films, or commercials to persons under the age of 18.

Although the government claims to safeguard children, critics claim that it equates homosexuality with paedophilia.

The problem has shone a harsh focus on the EU’s incapacity to reign in “illiberal democracies” like Hungary and Poland, whose highly conservative, nationalist, and anti-migrant governments have repeatedly flouted the bloc’s democratic principles and values.

It’s also made headlines in Europe’s greatest international football competition, as UEFA rejected Munich’s plans to use rainbow colors during a match between Germany and Hungary at the European Championship on Wednesday evening.

“In our Union, hate, intolerance, and discrimination have no place. That is why, today and every day, we stand for diversity and LGBTI equality so that our future generations can grow up in a Europe of equality and respect,” a group of EU leaders stated on Twitter.

Many of them included a letter in their tweets directed to European Council President Charles Michel, who will host the conference in Brussels later Thursday, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“In light of challenges to basic rights, including the principle of non-discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation,” the letter added, “we declare our loyalty to our common fundamental principles, embodied in Article 2 of the Treaty of the European Union.”

