Hundreds of voter registration applications were discovered shredded, prompting the firing of Georgia election workers.

Two election workers in Georgia’s most populous county have been fired for allegedly improperly shredding voter registration paperwork, according to Fulton County’s elections director.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is reviewing the allegations in a press statement about the workers’ firings. An estimated 300 election-related documents for Georgia’s municipal elections were allegedly shredded, according to the publication. According to Raffensperger’s office, election-related documentation for primary or general elections must be retained in Georgia for at least 24 months after the election.

According to Fulton County Registration and Elections Director Richard Barron, the documents that were reportedly shredded were received over the last few weeks.

The staffers, who have not been officially identified, were accused of checking out the voter materials to process them but instead shredding some of them. On October 8, some of their coworkers witnessed the alleged activities and informed their bosses. County elections authorities stated the two staffers accused of shredding the records were fired as a result.

According to county officials, Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts reported the alleged document shredding to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, while Barron reported the event to Raffensperger’s Office of Investigations.

In a statement released by Fulton County, Pitts stated, “Elections are the most vital function of our government.” “We’ve made a commitment to openness and honesty.” Raffensperger said his agency is looking into the alleged document shredding on Monday. He also called for an investigation into Fulton County’s elections division by the US Department of Justice, noting “decades” of difficulties and “failures” throughout the 2020 election cycle. After last fall’s elections, Raffensperger requested a study of the county’s election protocols, which found no proof of fraud but did discover “serious managerial issues,” according to Raffensperger’s office.

“Georgians are tired of waiting to see what the next embarrassing revelation will be after 20 years of verified failure in Fulton County elections,” Raffensperger said. “The Department of Justice should investigate what Fulton County is doing and how its leadership is disenfranchising Fulton residents through ineptitude and malfeasance. “Voters in his state are fed up with Fulton County’s missteps,” he said “Added he.

