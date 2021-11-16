Hundreds of unclaimed human remains have prompted officials in West Virginia to consider changing the law.

The West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office has roughly 250 unclaimed human remains that can’t be released, some dating back to the 1970s. According to the Associated Press, a legislative committee is exploring changing state law to address the issue.

According to West Virginia’s Metro News, the office, which investigates unnatural or unexplained deaths, has stored 248 remains of persons who died because they are unidentified or unclaimed by family members.

Officials say that as of October 11, about 162 of the bodies have been burned and 86 have been frozen. According to 13 News, only one body is being preserved at the request of a prosecuting attorney and is not considered unclaimed or unidentifiable.

According to research researcher Bryan Phillips, “trends from prior decades predict these numbers will continue to climb.”

The West Virginia Legislative Auditor’s Office discovered the problem when looking into how officials handle unclaimed or unidentifiable remains, according to the office.

According to Metro News, Delegate Brandon Steele remarked after hearing an audit on the medical examiner’s increased number of retained bodies, “I was a little surprised by that.”

West Virginia is one of the few states without a legislation governing the disposition of unclaimed and unidentified bodies. The medical examiner is not allowed to dispose of the remains under state law. According to Metro News, separate state guidelines define disposal methods that the state code does not permit.

If the remains are unidentified or if a next of kin cannot agree their release, they will be kept in the Medical Examiner’s Office indefinitely.

The committee approved a draft bill that could be considered next year.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“There are paupers in a lot of states. mausoleums or cemeteries, potters, indigent — whatever term you choose to use — “The Medical Examiner’s Office administrator, Matt Izzo, remarked

According to him, the office’s cold and frozen storage capacity has exceeded design capacity.

Changes that would allow the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to grant such remains a final disposition were endorsed by the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Legislative Auditor’s Office.