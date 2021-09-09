Hundreds of thousands of rats may have died as a result of recent flooding in New York City.

According to a Wednesday post on the website Gothamist, experts think that hundreds of thousands of rats in New York City were killed by the huge flooding caused by Hurricane Ida’s remnants last week.

In response to posts on social media about dead rats and mice found throughout the city, the website contacted with a number of rodent experts. According to those experts, the deluge may have resulted in “one of the greatest vermin depopulation episodes in decades,” as Gothamist put it.

“Any rats in the sewers were either crushed by the stream or swept out into the rivers with this specific storm,” Bobby Corrigan, a lifelong pest control expert and former rodentologist for the NYC Department of Health, told Gothamist. “I don’t think they would have made it.”

Although no official department keeps track of the rat population in New York, several estimates place the number of rats throughout the city at millions. Many of these rats reside in the sewers and subways of the city. Last week’s severe rains produced significant flooding in both of those systems.

In New York City, flash floods caused by severe rains submerged subway stations.

People on Twitter began sharing stories about drowning rats shortly after the flooding.

Hey, Neil, we found some of these rats near our research site on the Queens side of the harbor as well. I can’t imagine how many of these were washed into NYC waterways during Hurricane Ida.

Today there are drowned rats on the streets of New York, and I have the feeling that if the rats can’t make it here, then none of us can.

Some Twitter users also reposted a video of what seemed to be a rodent swimming amid floodwaters. After social media users realized the clip had been posted earlier in the summer, it was eventually revealed that the video was not shot lately in New York, but rather in the Philippines.

Even if rats developed spontaneously. This is a condensed version of the information.