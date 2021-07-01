Hundreds of thousands of people have been suffering with extended Covid for a year or longer.

According to fresh estimates, hundreds of thousands of people in the UK are suffering from extended Covid that lasts a year or longer.

In the United Kingdom, an estimated 385,000 persons in private households had had extended Covid lasting at least a year, up from 376,000 a month before.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 962,000 persons in the UK had long Covid in the four weeks leading up to June 6, which is defined as symptoms lasting more than four weeks after a suspected coronavirus infection.

Long Covid was projected to be impairing the ability of 634,000 persons – over two-thirds of those with self-reported long Covid – to carry out everyday activities, according to the ONS.

178,000 indicated their capacity to carry out day-to-day operations had been “significantly hindered.”

Shortness of breath (397,000), muscle discomfort (309,000), and difficulties concentrating were the most common symptoms affecting patients with extended Covid (535,000 people) (295,000).

Those aged 35 to 69, as well as women and those working in the NHS, social care, or living in impoverished regions, were the most likely to report the disease.

It comes after a study indicated that GPs only report a small percentage of cases of extended Covid.

Long Covid has no agreed-upon description, but symptoms include weariness, muscle pains, and persistent problems identical to those encountered during the first infection.

According to previous studies, up to two million people in England may be experiencing long-term effects as a result of a Covid-19 infection.

Oxford University and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine researchers stated their research raises concerns about how long Covid is diagnosed, tracked, and managed in the NHS.

Only 23,273 incidents were formally reported at GP practices in England between February 2020 and April 2021, according to the study.

According to the research in the British Journal of General Practice, more than a quarter of practices (26.7 percent) have never registered a case.

Academics speculated that the findings could be due to a variety of factors, including people who have not yet been diagnosed. (This is a brief piece.)