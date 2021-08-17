Hundreds of thousands of people could lose their jobs when the shutdown ends next month.

Next month, the furlough scheme that has paid the wages of almost 11 million individuals in the UK during the coronavirus lockdown will come to an end.

However, because millions of people are still taking benefit of the scheme, there are fears that hundreds of thousands of people will be laid off rather than returning to work.

That’s despite the fact that almost all restrictions in the UK have already been lifted, allowing most businesses to operate as usual.

According to The Telegraph, an ING research indicated that 7.4% of employees over 55 are still on furlough, while 6.3 percent of employees under 25 are compensated through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak plans to introduce subsidies to encourage businesses to hire apprentices, as well as support for persons facing long-term unemployment.

The Bank of England predicts that unemployment will remain at 4.8 percent, but some analysts predict that it will grow to 5.6 percent.

This would result in an additional 260,000 people losing their jobs.

The government announced on July 2 that 2.4 million people were still on furlough.