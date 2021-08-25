Hundreds of thousands of ‘Fluffy’ Burrowing Bees emerge from underground for the mating season.

These aren’t your typical honeybees, to say the least.

The Dawson’s Burrowing Bee, commonly known as Amegilla dawsoni, is an Australian native notable for its large size and almost-furry appearance. Instead of living in a collective hive, each female digs into the ground and builds her own subterranean nest, unlike the bees we know and love here in the United States.

Dawson’s Burrowing Bees spend the most of the year underground, only surfacing for mating season between late July and early September (springtime in Australia).

These bees have just started their annual routine at Hamelin Station Reserve in northwestern Australia, according to 9News. The bees appear to be “healthy” for the first time in approximately a year, according to Michelle Judd, who oversees the reserve with Ken Judd.

Because the area has received more rain than usual this year, the bees’ favorite flowers to graze, the poverty bush and rough bluebell, are abundant. The reserve, which is managed by Bush Heritage Australia, is thought to include 5,000 distinct burrows.

“Normally, the bees come out of their burrows at this time of year,” Judd added, “but we’re seeing a lot more than typical this year.” “They aren’t something you see every day, and this population is in very good shape.”

“It’s fantastic that they’re in a protected zone where they may continue to thrive without being harmed by disturbances,” she added. Here’s a video of the bees that Bush Heritage Australia shared on Facebook.

The female bees begin digging new burrows after mating, which they line with wax and fill with pollen, nectar, and one egg apiece, according to The Guardian. The female bee, drained of vitality, eventually dies after sealing off the tube.

The Dawson’s Burrowing Bees at Hamelin are gregarious, busy, and social, according to Judd, yet despite their outgoing nature, they are very gentle around humans.

A pair of bees once utilized a human hand as a mating place, according to Judd. “ Two landed on one of the fellas’ hand. On his hand, they were mating. She continued, “He was just sitting absolutely still and they just went about their business.”

