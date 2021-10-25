Hundreds of thousands of additional homes will be built on brownfield sites as part of the budget proposal.

With a £1.8 billion infusion due to be announced in the Budget, brownfield lands covering the equivalent of 2,000 football pitches may be transformed into plots for new houses.

Hundreds of thousands of dwellings are expected to be erected on redeveloped land around the country, and England’s planning system will be overhauled, with a slew of digitalization.

The Treasury estimates that 160,000 new dwellings, as well as transportation, schools, and community spaces, may be built.

In addition, metro mayors and councils will get £300 million in grant funds to help them unlock smaller brownfield sites for housing.

Meanwhile, a new £9 million levelling up parks fund will provide funding to local governments to tidy up 100 neglected urban spaces, transforming them into pocket parks with little patches of greenery the size of a tennis court in otherwise densely populated places.

“We are investing in better quality, safer, greener, and more affordable housing to build thriving areas where people want to live,” said Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

“Walking in the park with my family is one of my favorite pleasures, and I want to make sure that everyone has access to green space on their doorstep.”

“Improving the physical and emotional health of our communities by transforming our unwanted and neglected urban spaces would help conserve our precious rural and green spaces.”

Mr Sunak is also likely to declare that £65 million will be spent on developing new tools to help with the planning system’s digital transformation.