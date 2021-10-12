Hundreds of tangled rattlesnakes discovered beneath the floorboards of a woman’s home.

When a reptile rescue team rescued dozens of rattlesnakes from under a California woman’s home, her worst fears were confirmed. After suspecting snakes burrowing beneath her floorboards, the Sonoma County resident called full-service wildlife rescue group Sonoma County Reptile Rescue on October 2.

According to the group’s Facebook page, they recovered 22 adult snakes and 59 offspring from the property during a nearly four-hour rescue effort.

Alan Wolfe, the director of the reptile rescue team, returned to the house and removed seven more snakes. The total number of snakes removed from the site now stands at 88.

Between now and October 15, Sonoma County Reptile Rescue will visit the property many times to assure no rattlesnakes have been left behind.

“There’ll still be more there…very conscious that they can come and go as they choose,” Wolfe wrote in the post, “but I’m just providing them a new home somewhere else.”

The snakes were recognized as northern Pacific rattlesnakes by Wolfe. Greenish-brown to greenish-grey in appearance, these reptiles are prevalent in California and grow to be around 3 feet long. They have large, flat heads, like all rattlesnakes.

According to the Burke Museum, these snakes, which reside in dry environments such as rocky grasslands but avoid deserts, have their babies from late August to October.

Females have between 4 to 22 babies at a time, and they frequently give birth in a single den, which could explain why so many were discovered under this unnamed woman’s house.

The snakes prey on small mammals and breeding birds, killing them with venomous bites. The northern Pacific rattlesnake, a member of the viper family, is extremely venomous, and its bites can cause severe pain, swelling, blistering, nausea, and vomiting in humans.

The venom can impede blood coagulation and tear down red blood cells in extreme situations, resulting in severe systemic symptoms like as shock and organ damage. If left untreated, this can lead to death.

The snakes, which are mostly nocturnal and among the least aggressive rattlesnakes, will generally avoid human contact, but bites are not unusual. Any bite from a rattlesnake in the northern Pacific should be treated as a medical emergency, and in such cases, the. This is a condensed version of the information.