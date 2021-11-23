Hundreds of students demonstrate against the school’s handling of a sexual assault allegation, and four students are arrested.

Hundreds of students demonstrated against Little Elm High School’s handling of sexual assault claims, which resulted in the arrest of four students.

At the Dallas high school, a sophomore recently accused a freshman of sexual harassment and abuse. According to The Associated Press, a friend of the sophomore claimed on social media that the abuse had been reported to the school administration, but instead of being reprimanded, the sophomore was given three days’ suspension for falsely accusing the freshmen.

Little Elm High School students protested by walking out of class at 10:20 a.m. on Friday. When police officers attempted to gather students by linking arms, the protest turned violent, according to junior Kailey Heaton. Officers attempted to push them back, but students burst through, according to Heaton.

In videos published on social media, officers were shown arresting a student while holding him on the ground, according to the Associated Press. In other recordings, two officers pepper-spray a student before tasing him.

According to a statement from No Elm Mayor Curtis Cornelius and Little Elm Superintendent Daniel Gallagher, the school’s inquiry found little evidence to corroborate the claim. Gallagher also denied that the sophomore was disciplined for reporting the sexual harassment.

Following the protest, the school issued a post on Facebook saying the complaint contained “inaccurate facts regarding an incident that occurred a month ago.”

“Students at Little Elm HS planned a student demonstration inside the campus this morning, which caused certain students to conduct in a way that caused a considerable disruption,” according to the statement. “For attacking Little Elm Police officers, four juvenile students were detained.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Students, according to Heaton, were irritated by the school’s supposed inaction.

Heaton told the Associated Press, “I personally know people who have reported their attacks and have been neglected by the administration.” “As a result, I made the decision to share” (the post containing the allegations). We were all fed up with it, to be honest.” Cornelious stated in a video post on Facebook that the officers’ use of force against the kids was justifiable.

"Texas law gives cops the authority to take whatever actions are required to make an arrest," he explained. "Those procedures include the safe and nonlethal use of tasers and pepper spray."