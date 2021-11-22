Hundreds of Santander customers have been locked out of their accounts.

Hundreds of Santander customers are having trouble accessing their accounts this morning, as the company’s app and online banking services are both down.

According to the website Down Detector, which tracks IT failures, users have been unable to use their online banking services since around 5.30 a.m. today, and the situation is still ongoing.

Some card payments are affected as well, although cash withdrawals are unaffected.

Banks will be required to repay fraud victims under new laws.

Around half of the reports indicated internet banking was down, 27% said the bank’s app was down, and 20% said they couldn’t use the bank’s services on their phones.

According to Santander’s own service status website, there are problems with mobile and online banking, as well as some card payments, and their phone lines are currently extremely busy.

They say they’re looking into the problems and will update the page again soon.

You can check the status of the service at this link.