Hundreds of Rhode Island residents are buried beneath a busy highway.

According to the Associated Press, a Rhode Island woman’s hunt for her great-great-gravesite grandfather’s led to the discovery of roughly 1,000 persons buried beneath the busy state Route 37 freeway near Cranston, as well as an unregistered mass grave holding hundreds of remains.

According to a Monday investigation by WPRI-TV, the bodies were from state institution graves, where more than 5,000 of Rhode Island’s destitute, ailing, or mentally ill individuals were buried between 1875 and 1953.

According to Charles St. Martin, a spokeswoman for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, “it was during a time when rules were significantly more loose than they are now.” “This isn’t going to happen now.” Between 1963 and 1969, Route 37 was built over a portion of the State Farm Cemetery #1 institution cemetery. According to reports, the site contains 1,200 gravesites containing the remains of 3,000 people.

Thousands of tombs, according to St. Martin, should have been relocated. He went on to say that no historical or environmental investigations were conducted because the highway’s blueprints were completed before federal legislation protecting historic and archaeological sites was implemented in 1966.

He also pointed out that burial markers were not installed when the roadway was constructed because the original grave markers would have been made of wood and would have decayed away over time.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Some grave monuments had been damaged by fire, in addition to those that had withered away. According to a description of the cemetery by the Rhode Island Historical Cemetery Commission, the cemetery was along railroad tracks, and sparks from the steam engines caused fires that burned the markers. The cemetery began to degrade and overgrow.

According to the commission, dozens of coffins were exposed owing to rain in 2006, and some had to be moved when the road was restored.

According to St. Martin, that’s when the transportation authorities recognized the tombs were there. There are no other state highways that have been built over cemeteries that the government is aware of. It has no plans to relocate the remains beneath Route 37.

“We are deeply sorry to the relatives of all those who were long ago buried in unmarked graves,” he said in the. “However, this is the extent of our knowledge and records.” This is a condensed version of the information.