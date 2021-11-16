Hundreds of people were rescued in British Columbia after being trapped on the highway by mudslides.

Hundreds of people were taken to safety by helicopters Monday after being stranded in their vehicles overnight due to mudslides on a highway in British Columbia, according to the Associated Press.

People were dropped off at Agassiz by a yellow Cormorant helicopter. Authorities are still trying to figure out if anyone was caught in the debris caused by the intense rain.

“Approximately 275 additional people, including 50 children, are trapped between two slides and have been advised to stay in place overnight because debris is unstable and unsafe to cross,” the City of Vancouver and Canada Task Force 1 said in a joint statement.

On Sunday, Jashanpreet Singh and his wife, Harleen Kaur, were caught between the two slides and spotted a partially smashed automobile.

According to Kaur, a 9-year-old boy was injured and had blood pouring out of his nose and ears. The youngster was taken to care by firefighters who arrived first on the scene Sunday, she said.

Before the Vancouver Heavy Urban Search and Rescue Team was called early Monday, the local fire department had rescued 12 individuals from Highway 7 on Sunday evening.

Due to the rain, a number of roadways in British Columbia were blocked.

On rivers and streams, flood warnings and watches were issued for areas from Merritt south to the US border, the lower Fraser region, and parts of southern Vancouver Island.

Due to an overflow at the city’s wastewater treatment facility, Merrit issued an evacuation order Monday, telling its 7,000 residents not to use water from faucets or flush toilets, posing a “danger of mass sewage back-up and personal health risk,” according to the evacuation order.

Melanie Forsythe said she had to make at least five detours on her journey home from Vancouver to Hope, British Columbia, when rain washed down a bridge, stopped roads, and imprisoned her overnight between two mudslides before a helicopter landed on the highway and took her to Agassiz.

Forsythe arrived in town approximately 18 hours after she and her boyfriend, Shawn Ramsay, and a friend were forced to halt on Highway 7 with almost 300 other travelers.

