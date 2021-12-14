Hundreds of people waited in line for ‘hours’ at the Covid booster walk-in jab clinic.

Hundreds of people lined for ‘hours’ at a walk-in booster clinic in Liverpool.

Hundreds of people came to Liverpool CCG’s walk-in booster clinics for covid shots after Boris Johnson’s Omicron emergency warning on Sunday, December 12.

Hundreds of people queued along a field at the Kensington Portakabin walk-in immunization center, according to James Barber.

“This is the current queue for a walk-in booster in Kensington, Liverpool,” he claimed. Despite the cold, it’s great to watch.” Three walk-in booster clinics run by Liverpool CCG were open today: Kensington, Bousfield Surgery, and Holy Rosary Parish Hall.

However, at around 1pm, the CCG was obliged to turn people away from Westminster Road’s Bousfield Surgery due to “very large lineups.”

The original listing was crossed out on the Liverpool CCG website, with the comment ‘Due to exceptionally long lines, this pop-up is no longer taking walk-ins’ next to it.

On Tuesday (December 14) evening, people reported being turned away from the Kensington Portakabin at Jubilee Sports Bank for the same reason.

One customer stated that they had been in line since 2.45 p.m. and were still waiting at around 5 p.m.

Only until December 21, 2021 will Liverpool CCG offer drop-in clinics for Pfizer, with one clinic reopening for boosters on December 29, January 8, and January 9.

“All vaccination locations have access to a single patient database,” according to the Liverpool CCG website. “You don’t have to go to the same place for both your doses; you can visit a different site for your second shot if that works better for you.”

“If you prefer, you can have a scheduled appointment for one dose and a drop-in for the other.”

The overall number of confirmed cases in Liverpool for the last seven days is 2340, up 252 instances from the previous week, according to data covering testing up to December 11, 2021.

The latest Covid-19 weekly rate in Liverpool is 469.8 per 100,000 people.

Visit the Liverpool CCG website for a complete list of walk-in and pop-up booster vaccination locations.

On the NHS Coronavirus vaccination website, people may also make appointments for booster shots.