Hundreds of people responded to a request for photos of dogs dressed up in Halloween costumes.

Following a request on Twitter, a Twitter user was besieged with photos of dogs dressed up for Halloween.

They didn’t just want to see any costumes, though; they wanted to see ones with attached arms, and the result was a viral thread of the best fancy dress entries from around the world.

“If your dog has a costume with arms attached, please drop them in this thread!” wrote user @ brokeymcpoverty, a podcast presenter located in Louisiana, USA, on Saturday.

It quickly went viral, garnering over 11,000 likes and 3,000 retweets, as well as 354 comments ranging from people sharing their own four-legged pals to users marveling over the hilarious photos.

Two French Bulldogs costumed as Buzz Lightyear, Elvis ‘the pug’ Presley, a dachshund pirate, and a whippet UPS delivery man were among the most popular images in the thread.

People also posted videos, and @brokeymcpoverty chose a few of her favorites to retweet with hilarious captions.

“Jedi was so mad with me here,” one user captioned a photo of their puppy dressed as Princess Leia. But I couldn’t help myself.” “This puppy seems so over the costume, the day, the image, the owner, just everything,” said @brokeymcpoverty in a retweet. “Can’t I at least get in the door before y’all start asking for stuff?” she captioned another photo of a cockapoo dressed as a US mail delivery man. “Today I worked for 12 hours!” “Thank you,” one user said. You have no clue how important this is to me tonight.” “I just keep going ‘omg omg omg’ while watching and realized I was also having my heart stolen by these darling pies,” another wrote beneath a video. “I literally laughed out loud so hard that my cat got upset,” a third joked.