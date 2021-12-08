Hundreds of people pay tribute to a father who died just days after complaining that he was ‘cold.’

A father who was known as the “life and soul of the party” died just days after complaining of a headache and feeling “cold.”

An inquest heard that Adam Bounds suffered a huge bleed in the brain as a result of an unusual and fatal reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

After returning from a friend’s BBQ, the 41-year-old began complaining of being cold and sick.

He then became ill in the middle of the night. Mr Bounds’ father, Les Bounds, went to check on him in the morning and discovered him to be quite ill, according to PlymouthLive.

Adam admitted to his father that he thought he had eaten “something fishy” at the BBQ.

He got a headache by lunchtime and took paracetamol to relieve it. However, his condition worsened to the point where his father requested an ambulance.

Adam could not stand correctly and was “floppy” with little strength in his arms or legs, according to an inquest held at Plymouth Coroner’s Court into his death.

He told the paramedics that he had puked three times, twice during the night and once in the morning. As his level of consciousness dwindled, it was decided to transport him to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital’s emergency department.

He had a CT scan when he arrived, which revealed an acute right-frontal lobe haemorrhage. The brain stem was compressed as a result of this.

Following that, he was taken to Derriford Hospital for neurosurgery.

Despite the removal of the blood, the surgeon observed no improvement during the operation, which noted that his brain had become “extremely bloated and quite tense.”

The neurosurgeon subsequently decided not to proceed with the craniotomy “due to futility as the appearance of the very enlarged and very tense brain and the absence of response to the haematoma evacuation was associated with a minimal likelihood of survival and recovery,” according to the neurosurgeon.

Adam, a devoted Liverpool fan and father, died on May 31, with an intracerebral haemorrhage being the cause of death (operated).

Dr. Adity Shivane, a consultant neuropathologist, performed a post mortem investigation and discovered a “severe intracerebral bleed.” He couldn’t uncover a tumor or cancer that could have caused it in his search for the cause. “The summary has come to an end.”