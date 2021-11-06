Hundreds of people march through the city center in protest of climate change.

Thousands marched in the city center today as part of nationwide rallies calling for stronger action on the climate problem.

They want to take action on the mounting climate change concerns, as do similar projects around the country.

Today’s demonstration is likely to be the largest during the COP26 meeting, and it will be joined by hundreds of others around the country and around the world.

Leading campaigners such as Vanessa Nakate and Greta Thunberg will speak to the masses in Glasgow, which is hosting the UN climate conference.

Hundreds of protestors marched across Liverpool today, waving posters that read “Last Chance,” “Be part of the solution, not part of the pollution,” “Make Earth cool again,” and “End Climate Crisis.”

Meanwhile, a moss-covered woman and Poseidon on stilts have joined the demonstration in Glasgow.

Hundreds of protestors gathered at the Bank of England to begin a march across London, banging steel drums, yelling “one solution,” and holding Extinction Rebellion banners that read “speak the truth.”

Climate protests have also begun in Ireland, with hundreds of people gathering at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin, and activists in Northern Ireland were visible in Belfast ahead of a colorful march through the city center before a planned rally at City Hall.

According to organizers, the Cop26 Coalition, a total of 200 events are taking place today in the UK and around the world.

Greta Thunberg, a climate activist who held a rally in Glasgow on Friday, dubbed the Cop26 summit, where countries are convening to enhance ambition on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The newest protests take place in the middle of the Cop26 conference, which has seen world leaders convene in the Scottish city to lay out their plans for action.

This includes pledges to reduce deforestation, phase out coal, stop supporting fossil fuels in other countries, and reduce methane emissions.

However, there is still a large gap between what countries have agreed to and what is required to avert warming of more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, beyond which the worst floods, droughts, storms, and rising seas associated with climate change would occur. “The summary has come to an end.”