Hundreds of people march in Liverpool against ‘disgusting’ homophobic and transphobic violence.

After a series of violent attacks on LGBTQ+ persons in the city center in recent weeks, hundreds marched through Liverpool on Tuesday afternoon in a show of defiance.

Joanne Anderson, the newly elected Mayor of Liverpool, spoke at the protest to denounce the recent violence. Friends of those who were attacked, as well as those who organized the march, spoke out.

The suspected homophobic and transphobic hate crimes stoked dread and outrage among the LGBTQ+ community in the region, as people went about fearful of being targeted next.

On May 16, three young people were assaulted and abused with transphobic remarks.

Later that month, a young woman, her partner, and her sister were assaulted and threatened with rape and murder in Liverpool’s “gay district.”

On June 11, a gay couple was assaulted by knife-wielding assailants who yelled a homophobic slur.

Curtis Stewart, a first-year Liverpool Hope University student, and Josh Ormrod, a bisexual first-year Liverpool Hope University student, were beaten only days apart in the city center.

Angel Dewynter, a 21-year-old drag queen who works at Heaven nightclub in the “gay quarter,” opened the demonstration with a speech.

“I just want to say how grateful I am for all of you wonderful individuals coming out here today,” she remarked to applause from the crowd.

“All of these homophobic attacks in Liverpool are f****** horrible, and they can’t continue any longer.” We’ve been threatened with being macheted and ran over, and we’re still fighting for homosexual rights today.”

“This will not be tolerated in our community,” Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson stated in her remarks. I also want to urge you that every time something happens, I need you to report it. There’s a big, massive percentage of underreporting in your community.

“We have to make sure people are prosecuted. We have to make sure we have resources, that we can take action to eradicate this from our society.

“I just want to thank everyone for coming out today. You absolutely, wholeheartedly have our support. Let’s say no to hate crime in our city.”

Numerous businesses and organisations offered their support to the LGBTQ+ community in recent days. Lush Liverpool invited people to make placards in. Summary ends.