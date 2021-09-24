Hundreds of people line the street to pay their respects to Johnny Welly, a “genuine legend.”

Hundreds of mourners lined the street today to pay their respects to one of St Helens’ most famous residents.

On August 21, this year, John Smith, popularly known throughout the borough as “Johnny Wellies,” died after a brief illness.

He had spent the previous few years at Sherdley Court in Rainhill, a mental health charity’s residence.

READ MORE: DWP confirms Universal Credit, PIP, and ESA rule changes that affect all claimants

Hayley Rowson De Vares worked as the registered manager of Sherdley Court for 16 years and had a close relationship with John during that time.

“John had lived in Sherdley Court for a few of years and, after a lifetime of going from placement to placement and decades of experiencing street homelessness, he had finally found a place that he was happy to call his home,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“In the absence of family, we’re extremely keen to be part in planning John’s funeral to represent his amazing character, and the people of St Helens have been fantastically supportive.

“We started a fundraising campaign to ensure that John received an outstanding burial that represented the esteem in which he was cherished by the people of St Helens, as well as to construct a permanent legacy to his interesting life,” she continued.

“People remember John’s pearls of wisdom that he would impart as he moved about the neighborhood because he was incredibly knowledgeable and intuitive.

“He was remembered as a nice and gentle man who would donate food to those in need that had been provided to him by well-wishers.

“He was a much-loved local character, and few, if any, people in St Helens and beyond did not know him or at least knew of him.

“He is sorely missed. St Helens has a special place in its heart for him. We have lost someone whose legends and stories will be passed down for generations.”

Hayley was overjoyed with the turnout for John, saying that the residents of St Helens “pulled out all the stops” to give the St Helens treasure an incredible send-off.

In the midst of his ‘final. “The summary has come to an end.”